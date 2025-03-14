Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $119.45

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

