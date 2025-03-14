Analyzing The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) and ITV (OTC:ITVPY)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of ITV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of The Arena Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ITV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of The Arena Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITV and The Arena Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.50 billion 0.82 $261.22 million N/A N/A The Arena Group $234.40 million 0.30 -$55.58 million ($4.25) -0.35

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than The Arena Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

ITV has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ITV and The Arena Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A The Arena Group -70.59% N/A -15.23%

Summary

ITV beats The Arena Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company also offers content from individual creators to the HubPages network of premium content channels, such as PetHelpful, dengarden and Fashionista for writers, explorers, knowledge seekers, and conversation starters to connect in an interactive and informative online space under the HubPages brand. In addition, it operates the media business for Sports Illustrated brand. Further, the company owns and operates brands, including TheStreet, a financial news and information provider to investors and institutions, and produces business news and market analysis for individual investors; The Spun, an online independent sports publication; Parade, an entertainment coverage with stories and health content; and Men's Journal, a suite of digital assets that provides audience with access to premium active lifestyle brands. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The company is based in New York, New York. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Authentic Brands Group Inc.

