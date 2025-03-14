Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading 19.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) was up 19.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Approximately 7,914,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 12,916,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.05).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) target price on shares of Andrada Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andrada Mining
Andrada Mining Stock Performance
About Andrada Mining
Andrada Mining Limited is a mining company with an ambition to become the tech-metal champion of Africa. The Company’s flagship asset, the Uis Mine in Namibia, is a globally significant, conflict-free, tin-producing mine with additional tech-metal development opportunities. Formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine, Uis surpassed Phase 1 nameplate production of 720tpa tin in November 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andrada Mining
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.