Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,746,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 247,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 216,870 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $75,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 612,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,544.50. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 259,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $3,118,500.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,439,237.15. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,743 shares of company stock valued at $7,503,028 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

