Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – March 13th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Accenture, Snowflake, SentinelOne, and QUALCOMM are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that focus on developing, researching, or applying artificial intelligence technologies. These stocks represent investment opportunities in businesses leveraging AI to drive innovation across various industries, from automation and robotics to data analytics and machine learning. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,403,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,882,078. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $119.56.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.86. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $33.45 on Thursday, reaching $809.70. The company had a trading volume of 726,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 118.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,002.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $984.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,313. The company has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.01. 2,070,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.59. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.07.

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,899,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

