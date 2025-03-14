ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.2 %

ASML stock opened at $694.59 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $733.02 and a 200-day moving average of $742.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

