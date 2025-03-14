Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 180.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
