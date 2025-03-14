Atala Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

