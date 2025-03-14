Atala Financial Inc Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 520,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,537 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

