Atala Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nextracker by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextracker news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Nextracker Stock Up 1.9 %

Nextracker stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

