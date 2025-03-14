Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,399,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,422% from the average daily volume of 91,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

