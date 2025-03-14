Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,399,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,422% from the average daily volume of 91,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Atico Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16.
About Atico Mining
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atico Mining
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.