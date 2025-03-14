Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AESI

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $193,276.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,970.20. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,730. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $271.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.