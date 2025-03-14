Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,733,061.40 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,733,061.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,995,921. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, February 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total transaction of $2,214,392.28.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total value of $2,303,091.96.

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $2,251,350.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total value of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total transaction of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total transaction of $2,032,383.08.

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $2,010,923.48.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total value of $2,053,206.84.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.34. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

