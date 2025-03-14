Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,769 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

