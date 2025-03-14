Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 10,171 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,059,000 after buying an additional 718,844 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $13.13 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

