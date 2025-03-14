Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 2,371 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Stride accounts for about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,170,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 51.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 72.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,594,000 after purchasing an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Stride stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

