Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This is a 50.0% increase from Austin Engineering’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.
Austin Engineering Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $294.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80.
About Austin Engineering
