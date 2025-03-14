Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This is a 50.0% increase from Austin Engineering’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.

Austin Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $294.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80.

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other related products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers excavator, face shovel, front end loader, and stemming buckets; rope shovel dippers; and wear liner kits for mining applications, including hard rock, iron ore, and coal.

