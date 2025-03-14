Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,432 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

