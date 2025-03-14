Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,416 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

JCPB opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $48.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

