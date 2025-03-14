Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,444,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,865,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,415,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,157,000.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

