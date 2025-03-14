Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,573 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after purchasing an additional 406,412 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after purchasing an additional 669,944 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,443,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

