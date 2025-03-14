Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

