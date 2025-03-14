Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

