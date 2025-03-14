Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

BATS:GCOW opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

