Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $259.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

