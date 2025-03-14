Aviso Financial Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Aviso Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 143,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

