Aviso Financial Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aviso Financial Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $479.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.81 and its 200 day moving average is $511.01.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

