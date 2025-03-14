Aviso Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 0.8% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 192,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

NYSE:CNI opened at $96.00 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $93.64 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

