Aviso Financial Inc. Sells 6,093 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aviso Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 62.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

BSX stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

