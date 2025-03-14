Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Azul by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $739.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.98. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Several research firms recently commented on AZUL. Raymond James cut their price target on Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Azul from $3.10 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

