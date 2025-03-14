B. Riley Upgrades OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to “Strong-Buy”

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OPRX. Stephens began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Stock Up 13.9 %

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Shares of OPRX opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.