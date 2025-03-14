Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $303,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in United Airlines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $69.90 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.