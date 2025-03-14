Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases 284 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granger Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,370,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,529,000 after purchasing an additional 910,603 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,044,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $115.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.44.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.