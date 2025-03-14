Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Announces Earnings Results

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Balfour Beatty had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 1.5 %

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 449.80 ($5.83) on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of GBX 341.20 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 476.40 ($6.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 452.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 442.74.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.48) to GBX 575 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.