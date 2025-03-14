Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EPD. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,855. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

