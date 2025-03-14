BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BCE from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$35.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.07. BCE has a 1 year low of C$31.43 and a 1 year high of C$49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

