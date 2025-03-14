Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 591.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $26,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,029 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after buying an additional 736,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 97,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 953,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

