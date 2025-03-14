Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 4.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $26,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

