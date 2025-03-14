Best Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies with long histories of reliable performance and financial stability, often recognized as leaders in their respective industries. They are usually considered lower-risk investments, known for consistent dividends and resilience during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 119,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,397. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 4,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,168. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.09.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 2,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,500. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $3.34.

