Best Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – March 13th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to shares of companies that conduct their business primarily through the internet, such as online retailers, digital marketplaces, and service providers. These stocks offer investors exposure to businesses that leverage technology to reach global markets while often facing unique challenges like rapid innovation cycles and fierce competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,156,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,871,279. The stock has a market cap of $680.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.82. 2,614,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,460. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $8.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $959.36. 202,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,716. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,050.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,076.17.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 3,106,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,331,238. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.61. 593,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87.

