BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLXGet Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.61. 6,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 46,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

BingEx Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BingEx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BingEx stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BingEx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BingEx

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.