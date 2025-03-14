BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.61. 6,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 46,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
BingEx Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BingEx
About BingEx
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BingEx
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Crypto Crash Hits These 4 Blockchain Stocks—Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.