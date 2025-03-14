BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.61. 6,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 46,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

BingEx Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BingEx

About BingEx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BingEx stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BingEx Limited ( NASDAQ:FLX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BingEx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

