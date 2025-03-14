BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,030 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 591.7% in the 3rd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 79,884 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 375,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 481,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.54 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.