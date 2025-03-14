BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $103,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,225. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 104,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,025. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,394 shares of company stock worth $533,124 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

