BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, an increase of 205.8% from the February 13th total of 234,100 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

BRTX stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 64.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

