Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.04.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.52. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 700.63%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

