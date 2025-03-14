BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

