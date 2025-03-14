Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,371,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,827,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after purchasing an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $24.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

