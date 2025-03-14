Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $145.97 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.48 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $247,161.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $774,238.25. This represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

