Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 934.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $157.11 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.61.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

