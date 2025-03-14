Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $201.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.00 and a 200-day moving average of $224.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

